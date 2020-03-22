Ether-1 (ETHO) Price Reaches $0.0039 on Exchanges

Ether-1 (CURRENCY:ETHO) traded down 5.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 22nd. Ether-1 has a market capitalization of $169,693.03 and $6,409.00 worth of Ether-1 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ether-1 coin can now be purchased for $0.0039 or 0.00000066 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Graviex, Mercatox and STEX. During the last week, Ether-1 has traded 25.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Insight Chain (INB) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00004826 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00036608 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.23 or 0.00357933 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00001047 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00016273 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded down 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00002058 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00013475 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00004936 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Ether-1

Ether-1 (ETHO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Ethash

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 11th, 2018. Ether-1’s total supply is 43,638,038 coins. The Reddit community for Ether-1 is /r/etho1 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ether-1’s official website is ether1.org. Ether-1’s official Twitter account is @Ether1Official.

Ether-1 Coin Trading

Ether-1 can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, Graviex and STEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ether-1 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ether-1 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ether-1 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

