Ether Zero Price Down 24.8% Over Last 7 Days (ETZ)

Ether Zero (CURRENCY:ETZ) traded 6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 22nd. During the last week, Ether Zero has traded down 24.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Ether Zero coin can now be bought for about $0.0109 or 0.00000185 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, EXX, DigiFinex and Cryptopia. Ether Zero has a total market cap of $1.84 million and $162,148.00 worth of Ether Zero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $124.63 or 0.02112424 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.70 or 0.00079697 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded down 21.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

WhaleCoin (WHL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Ether Zero Coin Profile

ETZ is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 15th, 2018. Ether Zero’s total supply is 210,599,189 coins and its circulating supply is 168,569,776 coins. Ether Zero’s official message board is medium.com/@etherzero. The official website for Ether Zero is etherzero.org. Ether Zero’s official Twitter account is @EtherZero_org and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ether Zero Coin Trading

Ether Zero can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: EXX, Cryptopia, Hotbit and DigiFinex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ether Zero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ether Zero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ether Zero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

