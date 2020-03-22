Ethereum Gold Project Price Hits $0.0000 on Major Exchanges (ETGP)

Ethereum Gold Project (CURRENCY:ETGP) traded 39.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 22nd. One Ethereum Gold Project token can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges including Mercatox, Token Store and Hotbit. Ethereum Gold Project has a total market capitalization of $56,092.22 and $94.00 worth of Ethereum Gold Project was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Ethereum Gold Project has traded 48.9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00053807 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0357 or 0.00000612 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $254.29 or 0.04357171 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00068652 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00038034 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00006474 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00017204 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00012939 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

About Ethereum Gold Project

Ethereum Gold Project (CRYPTO:ETGP) is a token. It was first traded on October 13th, 2017. Ethereum Gold Project’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,903,308,479 tokens. The official website for Ethereum Gold Project is www.etgproject.org. Ethereum Gold Project’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ethereum Gold Project Token Trading

Ethereum Gold Project can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, Hotbit and Token Store. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Gold Project directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum Gold Project should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ethereum Gold Project using one of the exchanges listed above.

