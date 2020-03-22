Etherparty Price Tops $0.0016 (FUEL)

Etherparty (CURRENCY:FUEL) traded 7.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 22nd. Etherparty has a market cap of $1.60 million and $119,898.00 worth of Etherparty was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Etherparty token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000027 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, ACX, Binance and Gate.io. During the last week, Etherparty has traded up 18.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002561 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016728 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $161.67 or 0.02716950 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.46 or 0.00192550 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00041147 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0374 or 0.00000628 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00034666 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000176 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Etherparty Token Profile

Etherparty’s genesis date was October 1st, 2017. Etherparty’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. Etherparty’s official Twitter account is @etherparty_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Etherparty is /r/etherparty and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Etherparty’s official message board is medium.com/etherparty. Etherparty’s official website is etherparty.com.

Etherparty Token Trading

Etherparty can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, HitBTC, Gate.io and ACX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Etherparty directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Etherparty should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Etherparty using one of the exchanges listed above.

