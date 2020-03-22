EUNO (EUNO) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $4,010.00

EUNO (CURRENCY:EUNO) traded down 12.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 22nd. EUNO has a market cap of $101,815.04 and $4,010.00 worth of EUNO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, EUNO has traded down 8.2% against the US dollar. One EUNO coin can currently be bought for $0.0031 or 0.00000052 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Axe (AXE) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00004793 BTC.

Purex (PUREX) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00001277 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded down 39.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000031 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0404 or 0.00000679 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00001326 BTC.

United Crypto Community (UCOM) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00001350 BTC.

HUZU (HUZU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Bank Coin (BANK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000121 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000245 BTC.

EUNO Profile

EUNO is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 29th, 2018. EUNO’s total supply is 35,920,903 coins and its circulating supply is 32,956,197 coins. The Reddit community for EUNO is /r/EunoCoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. EUNO’s official Twitter account is @EunoCoin. The official website for EUNO is www.euno.co.

EUNO Coin Trading

EUNO can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EUNO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EUNO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EUNO using one of the exchanges listed above.

