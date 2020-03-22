Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN) Shares Bought by Marshall Wace North America L.P.

Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its holdings in Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN) by 310.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 661,054 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 500,102 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. owned about 0.30% of Euronav worth $8,290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Euronav in the 4th quarter worth approximately $110,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Euronav in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,093,000. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Euronav in the fourth quarter worth approximately $220,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Euronav by 1,015.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 544,890 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $5,013,000 after acquiring an additional 496,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its position in shares of Euronav by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 304,992 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,825,000 after acquiring an additional 27,958 shares in the last quarter. 37.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EURN stock opened at $8.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.47. The stock has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.09 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.46. Euronav NV has a 52 week low of $7.21 and a 52 week high of $13.21.

Euronav (NYSE:EURN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The shipping company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $320.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $353.27 million. Euronav had a net margin of 12.70% and a return on equity of 5.32%. Sell-side analysts predict that Euronav NV will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

EURN has been the topic of several analyst reports. DNB Markets downgraded shares of Euronav from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of Euronav from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Euronav from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 17th. TheStreet raised shares of Euronav from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Euronav in a research report on Sunday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.50.

Euronav NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation and storage of crude oil and petroleum products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Tankers; and Floating Production, Storage, and Offloading Operations. As of December 12, 2018, it owned and operated a fleet of vessels, including 43 very large crude carriers, 2 ULCCs, 26 Suezmax vessels, and 2 floating, storage, and offloading vessels, as well as 1 LR1s.

