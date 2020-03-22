Eutelsat Communications (OTCMKTS:EUTLF) & DUNELM GRP PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:DNLMY) Head to Head Review

Eutelsat Communications (OTCMKTS:EUTLF) and DUNELM GRP PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:DNLMY) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Eutelsat Communications and DUNELM GRP PLC/ADR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eutelsat Communications N/A N/A N/A DUNELM GRP PLC/ADR N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Eutelsat Communications and DUNELM GRP PLC/ADR, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Eutelsat Communications 0 1 2 0 2.67 DUNELM GRP PLC/ADR 0 0 0 0 N/A

Eutelsat Communications presently has a consensus target price of $20.00, suggesting a potential upside of 81.82%. Given Eutelsat Communications’ higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Eutelsat Communications is more favorable than DUNELM GRP PLC/ADR.

Volatility and Risk

Eutelsat Communications has a beta of 0.41, indicating that its stock price is 59% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DUNELM GRP PLC/ADR has a beta of -0.03, indicating that its stock price is 103% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Eutelsat Communications and DUNELM GRP PLC/ADR’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eutelsat Communications $1.48 billion 1.72 $382.55 million $1.65 6.67 DUNELM GRP PLC/ADR $1.42 billion 2.14 $131.09 million $0.65 23.15

Eutelsat Communications has higher revenue and earnings than DUNELM GRP PLC/ADR. Eutelsat Communications is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than DUNELM GRP PLC/ADR, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Eutelsat Communications beats DUNELM GRP PLC/ADR on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Eutelsat Communications Company Profile

Eutelsat Communications S.A., a private telecommunications satellite operator, engages in the design, establishment, operation, and maintenance of satellite telecommunications systems. The company offers broadcast and media services, including broadcasting services, such as video neighborhoods, dual reception, regional broadcasting, digital terrestrial television, and direct-to-home (DTH) services; high definition television and ultra-high definition services; smart services comprising connected television (TV), multiscreen delivery, and electronic program guide; and professional video services that include full-time or ad hoc capacity and services for broadcasting to homes equipped for DTH reception or connected to cable and IP networks. It also provides broadband services that include consumer and SOHO, and enterprise broadband services; corporate and carrier networks; mobility services for maritime and air access; and direct interconnection services for government. The company offers its services under the Eutelsat, HOTBIRD, KA-SAT, FRANSAT, Eutelsat Broadband, Tooway, IP Easy, and NewsSpotter brands. As of June 30, 2017, it operated 39 satellites in geostationary orbit that provided capacity to international telecommunications operators and broadcasting companies for television and radio broadcasting services, as well as for business telecommunications services, multimedia applications, and messaging and positioning services. The company serves broadcasters, video service providers, telecom operators, ISPs, and government agencies in France, Italy, the United Kingdom, other European countries, the Americas, the Middle-East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. Eutelsat Communications S.A. was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

DUNELM GRP PLC/ADR Company Profile

Dunelm Group plc engages in the retail of homewares in the United Kingdom. The company offers furniture for bedroom, living room, dining room, and office; sofas and chairs; bed frames, mattresses, beds, and headboards, as well as kids beds; and bedding products, such as bed linens, duvets, pillows, protectors, and baby and kids beddings. It also provides curtains, poles and tracks, and curtain accessories; blinds; rugs, runners, and door mats; cushions and throws, mirrors, pictures and frames, wallpapers, and accessories; lighting products, including ceiling and wall lights, lamp shades, floor and table lamps, and outdoor lights; and kitchen products, such as cooking, dining, utility, and storage products, as well as electricals. In addition, the company offers towels and bathmats, bathroom accessories, and bathroom furniture; nursery products and kids accessories; and garden furniture, chimineas and heaters, sheds and storage products, garden furniture covers, and garden décor products. As of September 12, 2018, the company operated 172 stores, including 169 out-of-town superstores; and 3 stores located in high streets, as well as online stores. Dunelm Group plc was founded in 1979 and is based in Syston, the United Kingdom.

