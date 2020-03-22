Eva Cash Hits 1-Day Volume of $48.00 (EVC)

Eva Cash (CURRENCY:EVC) traded up 7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 22nd. During the last week, Eva Cash has traded 40.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Eva Cash token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0022 or 0.00000036 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Altilly, Coinlim and EtherFlyer. Eva Cash has a market cap of $1,971.92 and $48.00 worth of Eva Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Eva Cash alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00054007 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0370 or 0.00000615 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $261.44 or 0.04342335 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00067714 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00038115 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00006359 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016618 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00012781 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003785 BTC.

Eva Cash Token Profile

EVC is a token. It was first traded on September 5th, 2017. Eva Cash’s total supply is 1,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 900,000 tokens. Eva Cash’s official Twitter account is @EventChain_io. The official website for Eva Cash is theevacash.com.

Eva Cash Token Trading

Eva Cash can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinlim, EtherFlyer and Altilly. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Eva Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Eva Cash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Eva Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Eva Cash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Eva Cash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.