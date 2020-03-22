EvenCoin 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $356,483.00 (EVN)

EvenCoin (CURRENCY:EVN) traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 22nd. One EvenCoin token can now be bought for about $0.0096 or 0.00000163 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, BTC-Alpha and Mercatox. In the last week, EvenCoin has traded down 11.5% against the U.S. dollar. EvenCoin has a total market cap of $299,693.21 and $356,483.00 worth of EvenCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

EvenCoin Token Profile

EvenCoin (EVN) is a token. Its genesis date was December 1st, 2017. EvenCoin’s total supply is 31,247,851 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,247,621 tokens. The official website for EvenCoin is www.evencoin.io. EvenCoin’s official Twitter account is @Envion_org.

Buying and Selling EvenCoin

EvenCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, BTC-Alpha and Mercatox. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EvenCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EvenCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EvenCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

