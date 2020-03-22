EventChain (EVC) Reaches One Day Volume of $1,769.00

EventChain (CURRENCY:EVC) traded up 3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 22nd. In the last week, EventChain has traded 57.2% higher against the US dollar. One EventChain token can now be bought for approximately $0.0024 or 0.00000040 BTC on major exchanges including Mercatox and Livecoin. EventChain has a market capitalization of $74,599.74 and $1,769.00 worth of EventChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About EventChain

EventChain (CRYPTO:EVC) is a token. Its genesis date was September 5th, 2017. EventChain’s total supply is 84,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,250,497 tokens. EventChain’s official website is eventchain.io. EventChain’s official Twitter account is @EventChain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

EventChain Token Trading

EventChain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin and Mercatox. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EventChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EventChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EventChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

