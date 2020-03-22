Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) Shares Purchased by Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) by 11.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 379,904 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,645 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of Evergy worth $24,728,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its position in Evergy by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,340,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,241,000 after acquiring an additional 226,612 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in Evergy by 38.6% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,518,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,226,000 after acquiring an additional 1,535,599 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Evergy by 366.1% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,128,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,564,000 after acquiring an additional 1,672,043 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its position in Evergy by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,056,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,873,000 after acquiring an additional 83,061 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Evergy by 30.2% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,867,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,566,000 after acquiring an additional 433,703 shares during the period. 83.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Evergy alerts:

In related news, COO Kevin E. Bryant sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.61, for a total value of $290,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sandra Aj Lawrence sold 4,280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.70, for a total value of $302,596.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,936. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,280 shares of company stock valued at $724,756 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on EVRG. TheStreet cut Evergy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Evergy from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price target on shares of Evergy in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Evergy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Evergy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.43.

EVRG opened at $47.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.32. Evergy has a 12 month low of $46.80 and a 12 month high of $76.57.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Evergy had a return on equity of 7.85% and a net margin of 13.01%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Evergy will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th were issued a $0.505 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 6th. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.28%. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.90%.

About Evergy

Westar Energy, Inc engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity in Kansas. It provides electricity to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in the cities of Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan, Salina, and Hutchinson. The company was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Topeka, KS.

Recommended Story: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Evergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.