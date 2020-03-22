Everus 24 Hour Volume Reaches $544.00 (EVR)

Everus (CURRENCY:EVR) traded 5.3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 22nd. One Everus coin can now be purchased for about $0.0162 or 0.00000272 BTC on major exchanges including $24.68, $51.55, $18.94 and $7.50. Everus has a total market cap of $7.50 million and $544.00 worth of Everus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Everus has traded up 3.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00053963 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0366 or 0.00000615 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $258.07 or 0.04341356 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00068378 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00038284 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00006381 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016833 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00013177 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003837 BTC.

Everus Profile

EVR is a coin. It launched on September 6th, 2017. Everus’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 463,602,072 coins. Everus’ official message board is media.everus.org. The official website for Everus is everus.org. The Reddit community for Everus is /r/everus-world and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Everus’ official Twitter account is @everusworld and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Everus Coin Trading

Everus can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Everus should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Everus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

