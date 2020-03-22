EVOS Reaches Market Cap of $5,006.81 (EVOS)

EVOS (CURRENCY:EVOS) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 22nd. One EVOS coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and CryptoBridge. During the last seven days, EVOS has traded up 27.2% against the U.S. dollar. EVOS has a total market cap of $5,006.81 and approximately $99.00 worth of EVOS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EVOS Profile

EVOS (CRYPTO:EVOS) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 15th, 2018. EVOS’s total supply is 10,606,778 coins. EVOS’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. EVOS’s official website is www.evos.one.

EVOS Coin Trading

EVOS can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Crex24. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EVOS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EVOS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EVOS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

