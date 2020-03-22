ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) Price Up 41.1% Over Last 7 Days

ExclusiveCoin (CURRENCY:EXCL) traded up 7.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 22nd. ExclusiveCoin has a market cap of $238,897.43 and approximately $5,137.00 worth of ExclusiveCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, ExclusiveCoin has traded 41.1% higher against the US dollar. One ExclusiveCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0408 or 0.00000675 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, CryptoBridge, CoinExchange and Bittrex.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

ColossusXT (COLX) traded 50.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded 112% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0535 or 0.00000884 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000035 BTC.

BitSoar (BSR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SportsCoin (SPORT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000017 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin Coin Profile

ExclusiveCoin (CRYPTO:EXCL) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 6th, 2016. ExclusiveCoin’s total supply is 5,851,627 coins. The Reddit community for ExclusiveCoin is /r/exclusivecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ExclusiveCoin’s official Twitter account is @exclusivecoin. The official website for ExclusiveCoin is exclusivecoin.pw.

ExclusiveCoin Coin Trading

ExclusiveCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Bittrex, Upbit and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ExclusiveCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ExclusiveCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ExclusiveCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

