ExclusiveCoin Price Reaches $0.0380 (EXCL)

ExclusiveCoin (CURRENCY:EXCL) traded 5.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 22nd. During the last week, ExclusiveCoin has traded 25% higher against the U.S. dollar. One ExclusiveCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0380 or 0.00000636 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, CoinExchange, Bittrex and CryptoBridge. ExclusiveCoin has a total market cap of $222,638.39 and $4,060.00 worth of ExclusiveCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

ColossusXT (COLX) traded 28.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded up 105.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0542 or 0.00000907 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000036 BTC.

BitSoar (BSR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SportsCoin (SPORT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000017 BTC.

About ExclusiveCoin

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 6th, 2016. ExclusiveCoin’s total supply is 5,851,627 coins. The Reddit community for ExclusiveCoin is /r/exclusivecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ExclusiveCoin’s official Twitter account is @exclusivecoin. ExclusiveCoin’s official website is exclusivecoin.pw.

ExclusiveCoin Coin Trading

ExclusiveCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, CryptoBridge, Upbit and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ExclusiveCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ExclusiveCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ExclusiveCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

