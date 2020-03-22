Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $51.58.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on EXC. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Exelon from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Exelon in a report on Monday, February 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Exelon from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Exelon in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Exelon from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th.

Shares of Exelon stock traded down $1.41 during trading on Friday, hitting $31.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,645,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,192,006. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.93. The company has a market capitalization of $30.20 billion, a PE ratio of 9.94, a P/E/G ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.26. Exelon has a 52 week low of $29.42 and a 52 week high of $51.18.

Exelon (NYSE:EXC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The energy giant reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $8.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.24 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 8.47%. Exelon’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Exelon will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 20th were paid a dividend of $0.3825 per share. This is a boost from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 19th. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.94%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.04%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Exelon by 197.4% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 93,060 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $4,242,000 after buying an additional 61,767 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its position in shares of Exelon by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 496,341 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $22,626,000 after buying an additional 33,320 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Exelon by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,256,618 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $330,830,000 after buying an additional 231,048 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Exelon by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,929,188 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $315,902,000 after buying an additional 168,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Exelon during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $373,127,000. Institutional investors own 78.99% of the company’s stock.

About Exelon

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in energy generation and delivery businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

