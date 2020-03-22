EXMR (EXMR) Price Hits $3.08 on Major Exchanges

EXMR (CURRENCY:EXMR) traded up 49.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 22nd. Over the last week, EXMR has traded up 9,902.1% against the dollar. EXMR has a total market capitalization of $36.20 million and $31,070.00 worth of EXMR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EXMR token can currently be bought for about $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and YoBit.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0935 or 0.00001592 BTC.

VideoCoin (VID) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0773 or 0.00001316 BTC.

PeepCoin (PCN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ARBITRAGE (ARB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Harvest Masternode Coin (HC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000136 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Bit Trust System (BIUT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000186 BTC.

CryptoWorldX Token (CWXT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Axiom (AXIOM) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

About EXMR

EXMR uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 9th, 2017. EXMR’s total supply is 15,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,756,612 tokens. The official website for EXMR is exmrfoundation.org. The Reddit community for EXMR is /r/exmr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. EXMR’s official Twitter account is @eXMRCoin. The official message board for EXMR is medium.com/@eXMR.

Buying and Selling EXMR

EXMR can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta), YoBit and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EXMR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EXMR should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EXMR using one of the exchanges listed above.

