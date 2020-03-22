Exosis (EXO) Hits One Day Trading Volume of $46,578.00

Exosis (CURRENCY:EXO) traded up 130.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 22nd. Exosis has a total market capitalization of $92,579.88 and $46,578.00 worth of Exosis was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Exosis coin can currently be bought for $0.26 or 0.00004420 BTC on exchanges including Crex24, Escodex and Exrates. During the last seven days, Exosis has traded up 187.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $5,871.98 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $123.54 or 0.02103815 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $204.24 or 0.03478205 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.85 or 0.00610449 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00017208 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $38.61 or 0.00657493 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00078503 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00025794 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30.13 or 0.00513111 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00017060 BTC.

About Exosis

Exosis is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Exosis hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 30th, 2018. Exosis' total supply is 521,722 coins and its circulating supply is 356,722 coins. Exosis' official message board is forum.exosis.org. Exosis' official website is www.exosis.org.

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Exosis Coin Trading

Exosis can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, Exrates and Escodex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Exosis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Exosis should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Exosis using one of the exchanges listed above.

