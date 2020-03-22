Expanse (EXP) Trading Up 4.4% Over Last 7 Days

Expanse (CURRENCY:EXP) traded down 10.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 22nd. Expanse has a market capitalization of $391,794.30 and approximately $428.00 worth of Expanse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Expanse has traded up 4.4% against the US dollar. One Expanse coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0208 or 0.00000353 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BiteBTC, Poloniex, Cryptopia and Bittrex.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ubiq (UBQ) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0495 or 0.00000838 BTC.

Pirl (PIRL) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Travelflex (TRF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Atheios (ATH) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

UR (UR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Expanse Coin Profile

Expanse is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 3rd, 2015. Expanse’s total supply is 22,845,437 coins and its circulating supply is 18,805,100 coins. The Reddit community for Expanse is /r/expanseofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Expanse’s official Twitter account is @ExpanseOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Expanse is forum.expanse.tech. The official website for Expanse is www.expanse.tech.

According to CryptoCompare, “- Algorithm: Dagger – Block Reward: 8 – Gas Limit: 31415926 – Block Target: 60 seconds – Listen Port: 42786 – RPC Port: 9656 – Reserve: 11 Million (Community Managed) “

Expanse Coin Trading

Expanse can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Poloniex, BiteBTC, Bittrex, Upbit, Cryptopia and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Expanse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Expanse should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Expanse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

