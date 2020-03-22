Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) Shares Purchased by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 119,877 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,420 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned 0.07% of Expeditors International of Washington worth $9,353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWS Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington in the fourth quarter valued at $210,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,509,790 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $117,763,000 after purchasing an additional 34,957 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the fourth quarter worth $4,618,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 1,014.9% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,421 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $735,000 after purchasing an additional 8,576 shares during the period. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,214,005 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $94,717,000 after purchasing an additional 70,999 shares during the period. 93.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. BidaskClub raised shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Expeditors International of Washington currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.40.

Expeditors International of Washington stock opened at $54.94 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.11 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.37. Expeditors International of Washington has a one year low of $52.85 and a one year high of $81.64.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The transportation company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 27.53% and a net margin of 7.23%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Expeditors International of Washington will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Christopher J. Mcclincy sold 920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.68, for a total transaction of $66,865.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 22,693 shares in the company, valued at $1,649,327.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Richard H. Rostan sold 3,661 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.93, for a total transaction of $274,318.73. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 63,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,779,784.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, and other logistics solutions.

