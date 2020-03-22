Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) Shares Sold by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 12.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,412,886 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 198,232 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.83% of Expeditors International of Washington worth $110,233,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of EXPD. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 532,218 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $41,524,000 after acquiring an additional 90,240 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 16,303,507 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,272,000,000 after purchasing an additional 446,005 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 29,967 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,338,000 after purchasing an additional 3,058 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 37.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,556,707 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $121,454,000 after purchasing an additional 424,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 105.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 305,731 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $23,853,000 after purchasing an additional 157,140 shares during the period. 93.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EXPD. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $81.00 target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a report on Sunday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.40.

In other news, VP Christopher J. Mcclincy sold 920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.68, for a total transaction of $66,865.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 22,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,649,327.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Richard H. Rostan sold 3,661 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.93, for a total transaction of $274,318.73. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63,790 shares in the company, valued at $4,779,784.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock traded down $3.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $54.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,214,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,747,923. The business has a fifty day moving average of $70.52 and a 200 day moving average of $73.89. Expeditors International of Washington has a 1-year low of $52.85 and a 1-year high of $81.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $9.85 billion, a PE ratio of 16.11 and a beta of 0.86.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The transportation company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 27.53%. The business’s revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Expeditors International of Washington will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, and other logistics solutions.

