Exterran Corp (NYSE:EXTN) Shares Bought by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Exterran Corp (NYSE:EXTN) by 10.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 214,785 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,143 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 0.64% of Exterran worth $1,682,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EXTN. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exterran in the fourth quarter worth about $89,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Exterran by 127.4% in the fourth quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,150 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 16,330 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Exterran in the fourth quarter worth about $276,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Exterran in the fourth quarter worth about $279,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Exterran in the fourth quarter worth about $350,000. 87.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EXTN stock remained flat at $$5.02 during trading on Friday. 772,118 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 552,418. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.33. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.92 and its 200-day moving average is $8.48. Exterran Corp has a twelve month low of $4.50 and a twelve month high of $18.32.

Exterran (NYSE:EXTN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The energy company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $272.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $264.20 million. Exterran had a negative return on equity of 5.51% and a negative net margin of 7.77%. Sell-side analysts predict that Exterran Corp will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

EXTN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Exterran from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Evercore ISI cut shares of Exterran to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Exterran from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th.

In other Exterran news, major shareholder Chai Trust Co Llc bought 310,000 shares of Exterran stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.01 per share, for a total transaction of $1,863,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William M. Goodyear bought 7,000 shares of Exterran stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.05 per share, with a total value of $49,350.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 66,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $465,539.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 1,650,436 shares of company stock valued at $10,600,709. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Exterran Corporation, a systems and process company, provides various solutions in the oil, gas, water, and power markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: contract Operations, Aftermarket Services, and Product Sales. It offers compression, processing, and treating services through the operation of natural gas compression equipment, and crude oil and natural gas production and process equipment; and water treatment and power solutions.

