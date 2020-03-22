Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Bought by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 1,066.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 200,387 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 183,215 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $13,983,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of XOM. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 202,281,808 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $14,115,225,000 after buying an additional 5,019,413 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $190,392,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,061,044 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,027,880,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297,401 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,032,511 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $351,170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026,438 shares during the period. Finally, Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 7,172.8% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 907,501 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,008,000 after purchasing an additional 895,023 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.82% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $32.74 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $53.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.40. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $31.23 and a 1 year high of $83.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.74, a P/E/G ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.89. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 5.11%. The firm had revenue of $67.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 11th were paid a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 10th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.63%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 154.67%.

XOM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $99.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $63.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. DZ Bank cut shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Cfra cut shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from to in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.40.

In other news, Director William C. Weldon acquired 4,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $48.09 per share, for a total transaction of $201,016.20. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 30,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,488,241.23. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Neil W. Duffin acquired 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $36.41 per share, for a total transaction of $1,092,300.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 571,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,795,571.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 41,629 shares of company stock worth $1,666,295 in the last three months. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

