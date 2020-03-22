Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $415.66 Million

Brokerages expect Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) to announce $415.66 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Fabrinet’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $414.00 million to $417.90 million. Fabrinet reported sales of $398.95 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 4.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Fabrinet will report full-year sales of $1.68 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.67 billion to $1.69 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.85 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.78 billion to $1.90 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Fabrinet.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.07. Fabrinet had a net margin of 7.29% and a return on equity of 13.83%. The company had revenue of $426.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. Fabrinet’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have weighed in on FN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fabrinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Fabrinet from to in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Fabrinet in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Fabrinet from $57.50 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.75.

In other news, Director Rollance E. Olson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.37, for a total value of $128,740.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,127,352.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David T. Mitchell sold 28,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.74, for a total transaction of $1,851,564.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,576 shares in the company, valued at $1,979,490.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,843 shares of company stock worth $2,424,035 over the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FN. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Fabrinet by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 27,427 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,434,000 after acquiring an additional 2,305 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Fabrinet by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 56,819 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,972,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Fabrinet by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 67,304 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,364,000 after acquiring an additional 9,718 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA lifted its holdings in shares of Fabrinet by 51.0% in the 4th quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 4,444 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fabrinet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $274,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FN opened at $47.78 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 15.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $59.66 and a 200 day moving average of $58.92. Fabrinet has a 12-month low of $42.33 and a 12-month high of $71.22.

Fabrinet Company Profile

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, packaging, integration, final assembly, and test.

