Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Bought by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 74,449 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,727 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $15,281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FB. KCS Wealth Advisory lifted its position in Facebook by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 7,384 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,516,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC lifted its position in Facebook by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 1,346 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Northstar Group Inc. lifted its position in Facebook by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Northstar Group Inc. now owns 15,059 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,092,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc lifted its position in Facebook by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 2,050 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, InterOcean Capital LLC lifted its position in Facebook by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. InterOcean Capital LLC now owns 6,688 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,373,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. 65.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Facebook news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,449 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.80, for a total transaction of $292,408.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $426,403.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CRO David B. Fischer sold 11,142 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total value of $2,139,264.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 83,970 shares of company stock valued at $17,377,152. Insiders own 14.53% of the company’s stock.

FB stock opened at $149.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a current ratio of 4.40. Facebook, Inc. has a 1 year low of $137.10 and a 1 year high of $224.20. The firm has a market cap of $436.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $194.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $196.19.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The social networking company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.03. Facebook had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 26.15%. The business had revenue of $21.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.16 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on FB shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. BidaskClub downgraded Facebook from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Pivotal Research downgraded Facebook from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $215.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $245.95.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

