Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Sold by Altavista Wealth Management Inc.

Altavista Wealth Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,805 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 1,755 shares during the quarter. Facebook comprises about 1.6% of Altavista Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Altavista Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $5,502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in Facebook during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Permanens Capital L.P. acquired a new stake in Facebook during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. American National Bank acquired a new stake in Facebook during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Facebook during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new stake in Facebook during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. 65.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Aegis lifted their price target on Facebook from $235.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Facebook from $274.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on Facebook from $230.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Facebook from $244.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Facebook presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $245.95.

In related news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 260 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.85, for a total value of $55,341.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $277,982.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Peter Thiel sold 53,602 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.56, for a total value of $11,286,437.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,948 shares in the company, valued at $2,094,650.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 83,970 shares of company stock worth $17,377,152. 14.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Facebook stock opened at $149.73 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.40, a current ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Facebook, Inc. has a twelve month low of $137.10 and a twelve month high of $224.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $194.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $196.19. The firm has a market cap of $436.49 billion, a PE ratio of 23.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.03.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The social networking company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.03. Facebook had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 26.15%. The firm had revenue of $21.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.38 EPS. Facebook’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.16 EPS for the current year.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

