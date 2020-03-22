FansTime Reaches Market Cap of $292,101.10 (FTI)

FansTime (CURRENCY:FTI) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 22nd. Over the last seven days, FansTime has traded down 8.2% against the dollar. One FansTime token can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges including CoinMex, Bit-Z, CoinEgg and Gate.io. FansTime has a total market cap of $292,101.10 and $25,003.00 worth of FansTime was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

FansTime Token Profile

FansTime’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,850,000,000 tokens. FansTime’s official website is fanstime.org. FansTime’s official Twitter account is @FansTime_FTI and its Facebook page is accessible here.

FansTime Token Trading

FansTime can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinMex, Bit-Z, Gate.io, FCoin, HADAX and CoinEgg. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FansTime directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FansTime should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FansTime using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

