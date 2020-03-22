Fantasy Sports (DFS) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $5.00

Fantasy Sports (CURRENCY:DFS) traded down 47.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 22nd. One Fantasy Sports token can currently be purchased for $0.0013 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cat.Ex, P2PB2B and Coindeal. Fantasy Sports has a market cap of $6,050.57 and $5.00 worth of Fantasy Sports was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Fantasy Sports has traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00053061 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0373 or 0.00000616 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $261.57 or 0.04316624 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00068868 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00038331 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00006287 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016505 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00013005 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003764 BTC.

Fantasy Sports Profile

DFS is a token. It launched on July 22nd, 2017. Fantasy Sports’ total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,532,031 tokens. The Reddit community for Fantasy Sports is /r/dfstoken. The official website for Fantasy Sports is www.digitalfantasysports.com. Fantasy Sports’ official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Fantasy Sports

Fantasy Sports can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cat.Ex, P2PB2B and Coindeal. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fantasy Sports directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fantasy Sports should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fantasy Sports using one of the exchanges listed above.

