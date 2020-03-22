Feathercoin Trading Up 16.4% Over Last 7 Days (FTC)

Feathercoin (CURRENCY:FTC) traded 4.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 22nd. One Feathercoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0055 or 0.00000095 BTC on popular exchanges including Upbit, Cryptopia, LiteBit.eu and Bittylicious. Feathercoin has a market cap of $1.50 million and approximately $3,048.00 worth of Feathercoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Feathercoin has traded 16.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Feathercoin Coin Profile

Feathercoin (CRYPTO:FTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 16th, 2013. Feathercoin’s total supply is 271,823,800 coins. Feathercoin’s official message board is forum.feathercoin.com. Feathercoin’s official Twitter account is @feathercoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Feathercoin is /r/FeatherCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Feathercoin’s official website is feathercoin.com.

Feathercoin Coin Trading

Feathercoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BX Thailand, Cryptopia, CoinExchange, Upbit, Bittrex, LiteBit.eu, QBTC and Bittylicious. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Feathercoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Feathercoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Feathercoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

