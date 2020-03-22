FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Stake Lessened by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board cut its stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 10.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,472 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 4,960 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in FedEx were worth $6,271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FDX. Psagot Investment House Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 1.2% in the third quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 76,021 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $11,066,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC lifted its stake in FedEx by 2.1% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 37,946 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $5,524,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in FedEx by 3.7% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 144,796 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $21,078,000 after purchasing an additional 5,138 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in FedEx by 4.5% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 219,523 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $31,899,000 after purchasing an additional 9,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in FedEx by 22.4% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 524 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.23% of the company’s stock.

Get FedEx alerts:

In related news, Director John A. Edwardson bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $111.06 per share, for a total transaction of $555,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 82,966 shares in the company, valued at $9,214,203.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alan B. Graf, Jr. sold 18,829 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.49, for a total transaction of $2,080,416.21. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 201,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,214,014.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Loop Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $194.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of FedEx from $109.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of FedEx from $150.00 to $115.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of FedEx in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered shares of FedEx from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. FedEx currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $154.75.

Shares of NYSE:FDX traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $111.06. The stock had a trading volume of 4,476,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,088,854. FedEx Co. has a 12-month low of $88.69 and a 12-month high of $199.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a market cap of $29.18 billion, a PE ratio of -79.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s 50 day moving average is $139.47 and its 200-day moving average is $151.29.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41. FedEx had a negative net margin of 0.50% and a positive return on equity of 17.05%. The company had revenue of $17.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.03 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 9.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. FedEx’s payout ratio is 16.75%.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

Featured Article: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.