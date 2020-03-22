FibroGen Inc (NASDAQ:FGEN) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of FibroGen Inc (NASDAQ:FGEN) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $52.00.

A number of equities analysts have commented on FGEN shares. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of FibroGen in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FibroGen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. BidaskClub lowered shares of FibroGen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of FibroGen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of FibroGen from $65.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday.

NASDAQ:FGEN opened at $24.87 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.84, a quick ratio of 6.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.91 and a beta of 1.77. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.16. FibroGen has a twelve month low of $22.65 and a twelve month high of $56.25.

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.53). The business had revenue of $7.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.32 million. FibroGen had a negative net margin of 30.00% and a negative return on equity of 13.35%. The business’s revenue was down 92.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. On average, analysts predict that FibroGen will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Pat Cotroneo sold 9,239 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.36, for a total value of $243,540.04. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 245,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,476,783.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Christine Chung sold 5,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.98, for a total transaction of $258,637.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 138,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,357,608.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,834 shares of company stock worth $1,446,349 in the last quarter. 8.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of FibroGen by 46.4% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 749,657 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,152,000 after purchasing an additional 237,655 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of FibroGen in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,156,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of FibroGen by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,116,525 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $47,887,000 after purchasing an additional 47,845 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of FibroGen by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 22,772 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $977,000 after purchasing an additional 2,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of FibroGen by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 116,290 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,988,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.73% of the company’s stock.

FibroGen, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat serious unmet medical needs. It is developing Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia inducible factor prolyl hydroxylases (HIF-PHs) that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease in the United States and Europe; and in Phase II/III development in China for anemia associated with myelodysplastic syndromes.

