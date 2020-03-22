First American Financial Corp (NYSE:FAF) Shares Acquired by Blueshift Asset Management LLC

Blueshift Asset Management LLC increased its stake in First American Financial Corp (NYSE:FAF) by 230.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,128 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,833 shares during the quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in First American Financial were worth $1,407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC boosted its position in First American Financial by 208.4% during the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 512 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First American Financial during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of First American Financial by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 790 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Price Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First American Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new stake in First American Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.76% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FAF opened at $34.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is $59.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.19. First American Financial Corp has a 12-month low of $29.36 and a 12-month high of $66.78.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The insurance provider reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. First American Financial had a net margin of 11.41% and a return on equity of 15.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that First American Financial Corp will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th were paid a $0.44 dividend. This is a boost from First American Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 6th. First American Financial’s payout ratio is presently 30.56%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of First American Financial from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First American Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Compass Point upgraded First American Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised First American Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded First American Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. First American Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.86.

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

