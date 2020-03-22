First American Financial Corp (NYSE:FAF) Stock Holdings Lifted by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in First American Financial Corp (NYSE:FAF) by 37.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 79,502 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,755 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned about 0.07% of First American Financial worth $4,619,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FAF. Colony Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First American Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $337,000. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 1.9% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 442,085 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,088,000 after purchasing an additional 8,046 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 9.4% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 519,531 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,658,000 after purchasing an additional 44,531 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 0.3% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 177,303 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,463,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 25.0% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 790 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.76% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FAF traded down $2.65 during trading on Friday, reaching $34.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,750,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,598,957. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a PE ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $59.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.19. First American Financial Corp has a 1-year low of $29.36 and a 1-year high of $66.78.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The insurance provider reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. First American Financial had a net margin of 11.41% and a return on equity of 15.68%. The company’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that First American Financial Corp will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th were paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 6th. This is a boost from First American Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.06%. First American Financial’s payout ratio is 30.56%.

FAF has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of First American Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of First American Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Compass Point upgraded shares of First American Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First American Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Stephens raised their price target on shares of First American Financial from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. First American Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.86.

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

