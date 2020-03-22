First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Strong Buy” from Analysts

First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) has received an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokerages have set a twelve-month consensus target price of $12.25 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.24 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given First Bank an industry rank of 178 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Separately, TheStreet cut First Bank from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Bank by 47.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,329 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of First Bank by 740.8% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 10,089 shares of the bank’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 8,889 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of First Bank in the fourth quarter worth $131,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of First Bank by 93.3% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,930 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 8,171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of First Bank by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 21,806 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 2,560 shares during the last quarter. 49.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ FRBA opened at $6.42 on Friday. First Bank has a 12 month low of $6.01 and a 12 month high of $11.82. The stock has a market cap of $139.57 million, a P/E ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 0.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The bank reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.04. First Bank had a return on equity of 7.83% and a net margin of 17.28%. The firm had revenue of $17.68 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that First Bank will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. First Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.29%.

First Bank provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and governmental entities. The company accepts various deposits, including non-interest bearing demand deposits, interest bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as commercial checking accounts.

