First Financial Bankshares Inc (NASDAQ:FFIN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $109.00 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that First Financial Bankshares Inc (NASDAQ:FFIN) will report sales of $109.00 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for First Financial Bankshares’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $109.10 million and the lowest is $108.90 million. First Financial Bankshares posted sales of $95.77 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.8%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Financial Bankshares will report full-year sales of $439.95 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $435.70 million to $444.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $455.15 million, with estimates ranging from $452.10 million to $458.20 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow First Financial Bankshares.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30. First Financial Bankshares had a net margin of 38.54% and a return on equity of 14.01%. The company had revenue of $104.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share.

FFIN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of First Financial Bankshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Stephens decreased their target price on shares of First Financial Bankshares from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 27th. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of First Financial Bankshares from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of First Financial Bankshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Financial Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.50.

In related news, Director Johnny Trotter acquired 2,000 shares of First Financial Bankshares stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $34.68 per share, for a total transaction of $69,360.00. Also, Director April Kaye Bullock Anthony acquired 10,549 shares of First Financial Bankshares stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.30 per share, for a total transaction of $224,693.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $856,899. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 22,949 shares of company stock worth $591,466. Company insiders own 4.44% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,964,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 14,639 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 1,311 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,978,297 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $69,438,000 after buying an additional 53,223 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 72,254 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,536,000 after buying an additional 1,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $437,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.24% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FFIN opened at $24.42 on Friday. First Financial Bankshares has a 12 month low of $20.70 and a 12 month high of $36.45. The stock has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.18 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.32.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. First Financial Bankshares’s payout ratio is currently 39.67%.

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services primarily in Texas. The company accepts checking, savings, and time deposits; and offers real estate, commercial, agricultural, and consumer loans to businesses, professionals, individuals, and farm and ranch operations.

