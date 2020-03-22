First Republic Investment Management Inc. Buys 8,168 Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 245,328 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,168 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.10% of Church & Dwight worth $17,256,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Church & Dwight in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Busey Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 38.7% during the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Robecosam AG grew its position in Church & Dwight by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 26,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 4,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Church & Dwight by 75.4% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. 82.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

In related news, VP Judy A. Zagorski sold 31,094 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.08, for a total transaction of $2,334,537.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,214.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHD opened at $65.75 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $72.83 and a 200-day moving average of $72.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $16.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.15. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.98 and a 1 year high of $80.99.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 24.16% and a net margin of 14.13%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This is a positive change from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.87%.

CHD has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Church & Dwight in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Church & Dwight from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $74.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.43.

Church & Dwight Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

See Also: What Does a Sell-Side Analyst Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.