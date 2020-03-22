First Republic Investment Management Inc. Has $25.92 Million Stock Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 208,185 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,768 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in American Express were worth $25,917,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Partners LLC raised its position in shares of American Express by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 24,629 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $3,197,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors raised its stake in American Express by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 2,832 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in American Express by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 783 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Titus Wealth Management lifted its holdings in American Express by 3.2% in the third quarter. Titus Wealth Management now owns 2,815 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its position in American Express by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 942 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. 85.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AXP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on American Express from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on American Express from $126.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird upgraded American Express from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $124.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Argus raised American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on American Express from $137.50 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.79.

Shares of AXP opened at $74.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $118.48 and a 200-day moving average of $120.65. The company has a market cap of $62.28 billion, a PE ratio of 9.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.11. American Express has a one year low of $67.00 and a one year high of $138.13.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The payment services company reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $11.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.36 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 30.21% and a net margin of 15.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.84 EPS. Analysts expect that American Express will post 8.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. American Express’s payout ratio is 20.98%.

In related news, insider Laureen Seeger sold 27,571 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.04, for a total value of $3,750,758.84. Following the sale, the insider now owns 53,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,310,653.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Raymond Joabar sold 17,544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.21, for a total transaction of $2,301,948.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 23,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,038,692.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 81,639 shares of company stock worth $10,880,261 over the last ninety days. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

