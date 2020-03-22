First Republic Investment Management Inc. Sells 5,510 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. lowered its stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 116,455 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 5,510 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Autodesk worth $21,365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ADSK. GWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Autodesk by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 1,557 shares of the software company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in Autodesk by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,300 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,890,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its stake in Autodesk by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 1,628 shares of the software company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its stake in Autodesk by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 3,460 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in Autodesk by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,169 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,599,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. 93.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Autodesk stock opened at $148.02 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $187.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $171.38. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $125.38 and a 12 month high of $211.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 154.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.66.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The software company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $899.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $891.06 million. Autodesk had a negative return on equity of 165.74% and a net margin of 6.55%. The business’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Argus raised their target price on Autodesk to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. BidaskClub lowered Autodesk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Autodesk from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $189.00 to $197.00 in a report on Monday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Autodesk from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Autodesk has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $204.91.

Autodesk, Inc operates as a design software and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a professional drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

