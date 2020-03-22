First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) Shares Purchased by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) by 7.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,323,758 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 164,532 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned 3.96% of First Trust Capital Strength ETF worth $140,262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FTCS. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the third quarter worth $2,794,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 34.7% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 316,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,967,000 after purchasing an additional 81,469 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 21.5% during the third quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 182,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,390,000 after purchasing an additional 32,439 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the third quarter valued at $458,000. Finally, Park National Corp OH acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $6,283,000.

Get First Trust Capital Strength ETF alerts:

Shares of FTCS opened at $44.86 on Friday. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a one year low of $44.46 and a one year high of $63.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $58.07 and its 200-day moving average is $58.55.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Profile

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

Featured Article: Different Types of Derivatives

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTCS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Capital Strength ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Capital Strength ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.