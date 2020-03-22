Flagstar Bancorp Inc (NYSE:FBC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Flagstar Bancorp Inc (NYSE:FBC) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $39.50.

FBC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler upgraded Flagstar Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Flagstar Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Flagstar Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th.

Flagstar Bancorp stock traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.80. 513,857 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 388,310. Flagstar Bancorp has a twelve month low of $17.67 and a twelve month high of $40.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.27.

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The savings and loans company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $314.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.93 million. Flagstar Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.79% and a net margin of 15.53%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Flagstar Bancorp will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This is a boost from Flagstar Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. Flagstar Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.78%.

In other Flagstar Bancorp news, EVP James Ciroli acquired 1,000 shares of Flagstar Bancorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $35.35 per share, with a total value of $35,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 49.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FBC. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Flagstar Bancorp by 37.1% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,456 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in Flagstar Bancorp by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 13,797 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Flagstar Bancorp by 1.8% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 44,733 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,671,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Flagstar Bancorp by 2.0% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 42,058 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,571,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Flagstar Bancorp by 60.3% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,541 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares during the period. 97.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Flagstar Bancorp

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc operates as a savings and loan holding company for Flagstar Bank, FSB that provides commercial and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. Its Community Banking segment offers various products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, consumer and commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, equipment finance and leasing, home builder finance loans, and warehouse lines of credit.

