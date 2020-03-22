Flash (FLASH) One Day Volume Hits $40.00

Flash (CURRENCY:FLASH) traded up 1.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 22nd. Over the last week, Flash has traded 35.4% higher against the dollar. Flash has a total market cap of $2.49 million and $40.00 worth of Flash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Flash coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0028 or 0.00000047 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, CoinExchange and CryptoBridge.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002568 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016971 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $161.17 or 0.02737957 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.30 or 0.00191917 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 35.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00035889 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0375 or 0.00000637 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00033792 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000177 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Flash Profile

Flash’s total supply is 900,000,000 coins. Flash’s official website is flashcoin.io. The Reddit community for Flash is /r/FlashCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Flash’s official Twitter account is @FlashCoins and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Flash Coin Trading

Flash can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Flash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Flash using one of the exchanges listed above.

