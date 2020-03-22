FLETA (FLETA) Price Hits $0.0049 on Major Exchanges

FLETA (CURRENCY:FLETA) traded down 9.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 22nd. One FLETA token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0049 or 0.00000083 BTC on exchanges including DigiFinex and GDAC. In the last seven days, FLETA has traded down 8.2% against the dollar. FLETA has a market capitalization of $4.08 million and $3.63 million worth of FLETA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002568 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016971 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $161.17 or 0.02737957 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.30 or 0.00191917 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 35.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 16.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00035889 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0375 or 0.00000637 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00033792 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000177 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

FLETA Profile

FLETA’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 835,284,039 tokens. FLETA’s official message board is medium.com/@fletachain. FLETA’s official website is fleta.io. FLETA’s official Twitter account is @fletachain. The Reddit community for FLETA is /r/fletachain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

FLETA Token Trading

FLETA can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: GDAC and DigiFinex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FLETA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FLETA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FLETA using one of the exchanges listed above.

