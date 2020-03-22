Flexion Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FLXN) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Flexion Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FLXN) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.88.

Several research analysts have issued reports on FLXN shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Flexion Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, December 27th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Flexion Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Flexion Therapeutics from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 27th. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Flexion Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Flexion Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, December 27th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Flexion Therapeutics by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 52,632 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $721,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Flexion Therapeutics by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,932 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Flexion Therapeutics by 34.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,061 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,546 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Flexion Therapeutics by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 49,312 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 1,653 shares during the period. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Flexion Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. 84.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ FLXN traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.00. 1,493,902 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 963,136. Flexion Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $5.01 and a fifty-two week high of $22.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.76, a current ratio of 5.40 and a quick ratio of 5.57. The firm has a market cap of $247.89 million, a PE ratio of -1.53 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.23.

Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.95) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $23.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.50 million. Flexion Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 205.29% and a negative return on equity of 592.50%. As a group, analysts predict that Flexion Therapeutics will post -3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Flexion Therapeutics

Flexion Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of anti-inflammatory and analgesic therapies for the treatment of patients with musculoskeletal conditions. It offers ZILRETTA, an intra-articular injection for the management of osteoarthritis (OA) pain of the knee in the United States.

