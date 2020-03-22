Flit Token One Day Trading Volume Tops $15,460.00 (FLT)

Flit Token (CURRENCY:FLT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 22nd. Flit Token has a total market capitalization of $60,326.46 and approximately $15,460.00 worth of Flit Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Flit Token token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Flit Token has traded down 34% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.45 or 0.00605142 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016680 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00033276 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Vulcano [OLD] (VULC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000180 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.66 or 0.00093930 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0522 or 0.00000866 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000039 BTC.

UNI COIN (UNI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00007019 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00008266 BTC.

Flit Token Token Profile

Flit Token (CRYPTO:FLT) is a PoS/PoW/PoT token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on March 3rd, 2014. Flit Token’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,726,500,000 tokens. Flit Token’s official Twitter account is @fluttercoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Flit Token is medium.com/@flittoken. The official website for Flit Token is flittoken.com.

Buying and Selling Flit Token

Flit Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

