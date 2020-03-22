Floor & Decor Holdings Inc (NYSE:FND) Shares Purchased by Marshall Wace North America L.P.

Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its stake in shares of Floor & Decor Holdings Inc (NYSE:FND) by 70.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 130,964 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,057 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. owned 0.13% of Floor & Decor worth $6,655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FND. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in Floor & Decor by 2,800.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in shares of Floor & Decor during the 4th quarter worth about $81,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Floor & Decor during the 4th quarter worth about $217,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Floor & Decor during the 4th quarter worth about $242,000.

FND has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stephens upped their price objective on Floor & Decor from $56.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Floor & Decor from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Floor & Decor from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. UBS Group decreased their target price on Floor & Decor from $63.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Loop Capital reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of Floor & Decor in a research report on Monday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.97.

FND opened at $28.57 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $48.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of 24.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.55. Floor & Decor Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $24.36 and a 52 week high of $62.62.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $527.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $527.08 million. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 7.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Floor & Decor Holdings Inc will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Floor & Decor

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories. It serves professional installers, commercial businesses, and do it yourself customers.

