Flowchain (FLC) Market Capitalization Tops $1.23 Million

Flowchain (CURRENCY:FLC) traded down 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 22nd. One Flowchain token can currently be bought for about $1.64 or 0.00027258 BTC on popular exchanges including IDAX and DigiFinex. Flowchain has a total market cap of $1.23 million and approximately $69,884.00 worth of Flowchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Flowchain has traded 12.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00053870 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0369 or 0.00000614 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $260.19 or 0.04334828 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00068642 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00038214 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00006321 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016683 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00013069 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003779 BTC.

About Flowchain

Flowchain is a token. Its launch date was September 20th, 2018. Flowchain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 749,071 tokens. Flowchain’s official Twitter account is @Fieldcoin. The official website for Flowchain is flowchain.co.

Flowchain Token Trading

Flowchain can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DigiFinex and IDAX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flowchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Flowchain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Flowchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

