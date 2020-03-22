Fluent Inc (NASDAQ:FLNT) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Fluent Inc (NASDAQ:FLNT) has been given an average broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation. Fluent’s rating score has declined by 50% from three months ago as a result of various analysts’ ratings changes.

Zacks has also assigned Fluent an industry rank of 32 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several analysts have weighed in on FLNT shares. Barrington Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Fluent in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fluent from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Fluent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th.

FLNT traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 702,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 443,096. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Fluent has a one year low of $1.02 and a one year high of $7.47. The firm has a market cap of $95.64 million, a PE ratio of -40.00 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.40.

Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $80.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.03 million. Fluent had a negative return on equity of 0.83% and a negative net margin of 0.62%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Fluent will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FLNT. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Fluent during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Fluent in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fluent in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Aries Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Fluent in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Fluent by 94.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 28,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 13,652 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.74% of the company’s stock.

Fluent Company Profile

Fluent, Inc provides data-driven digital marketing services primarily in the United States. The company also offers customer acquisition services by operating digital marketing campaigns, through which the company connects its advertiser clients with consumers. It delivers data and performance-based marketing executions to approximately 500 consumer brands, direct marketers, and agencies across a range of industries, including financial services, retail and consumer, media and entertainment, staffing and recruitment, and marketing services.

