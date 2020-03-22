Fluidigm Co. (NASDAQ:FLDM) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Fluidigm Co. (NASDAQ:FLDM) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.00.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on FLDM shares. ValuEngine upgraded Fluidigm from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fluidigm from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. BidaskClub upgraded Fluidigm from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Fluidigm from to in a report on Tuesday, February 11th.

FLDM traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.24. 1,267,914 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 642,737. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.76. Fluidigm has a 52-week low of $1.17 and a 52-week high of $14.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.21 million, a PE ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 2.18.

Fluidigm (NASDAQ:FLDM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The medical research company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.05). Fluidigm had a negative net margin of 55.26% and a negative return on equity of 20.88%. The business had revenue of $32.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.14 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Fluidigm will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Samuel D. Colella bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.77 per share, for a total transaction of $27,700.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 151,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $418,571.93. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Nicolas Barthelemy bought 12,257 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.64 per share, with a total value of $44,615.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 102,257 shares of company stock valued at $316,315 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FLDM. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Fluidigm by 21,055.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,135 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 6,106 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Fluidigm in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Fluidigm by 131.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,243 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 8,095 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Fluidigm by 45.8% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,120 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 4,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Fluidigm in the 4th quarter worth $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.28% of the company’s stock.

Fluidigm Corporation creates, manufactures, and markets technologies and tools for life sciences research in the United States and Europe. It offers analytical systems comprising Helios, a CyTOF system, Hyperion imaging system, and Hyperion tissue imager; and assays and reagents, including Maxpar reagents and Maxpar human immune monitoring panel kit and workflow.

