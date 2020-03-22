Fortive Corp (NYSE:FTV) Position Increased by First Republic Investment Management Inc.

First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fortive Corp (NYSE:FTV) by 10.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 367,264 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,997 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.11% of Fortive worth $28,056,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FTV. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Fortive by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,965,232 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $608,464,000 after buying an additional 205,796 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Fortive by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 7,733,142 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $590,735,000 after purchasing an additional 630,445 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Fortive by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,155,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $241,033,000 after purchasing an additional 37,385 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Fortive by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,099,277 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $160,363,000 after purchasing an additional 20,989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in Fortive by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,947,780 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $148,791,000 after purchasing an additional 70,141 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.65% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on FTV shares. Raymond James lowered shares of Fortive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Wolfe Research upgraded Fortive from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Citigroup upgraded Fortive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $76.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 target price on shares of Fortive in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Cowen upgraded Fortive from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fortive presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.31.

In related news, CAO Christopher M. Mulhall sold 2,702 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.46, for a total transaction of $211,998.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $556,124.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 1,754 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.77, for a total transaction of $129,392.58. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 28,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,117,567.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 144,089 shares of company stock valued at $11,074,434 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FTV opened at $45.58 on Friday. Fortive Corp has a 12 month low of $37.31 and a 12 month high of $89.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.49 billion, a PE ratio of 23.14 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The technology company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. Fortive had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 10.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Fortive Corp will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.05%.

About Fortive

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Professional Instrumentation segment provides test tools, and thermal imaging and calibration equipment for electrical, industrial, electronic, and calibration applications; online condition-based monitoring equipment; portable gas detection equipment, consumables, and software as a service offerings; subscription-based technical, analytical, and compliance services; and software, data analytics, and services for critical infrastructure in utility, industrial, energy, construction, public safety, mining, and healthcare applications.

