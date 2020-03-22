FortKnoxster Reaches Market Cap of $197,649.92 (FKX)

FortKnoxster (CURRENCY:FKX) traded 19.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 22nd. One FortKnoxster token can currently be purchased for about $0.0013 or 0.00000022 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Bancor Network and KuCoin. During the last seven days, FortKnoxster has traded up 12.9% against the U.S. dollar. FortKnoxster has a total market cap of $197,649.92 and approximately $36,670.00 worth of FortKnoxster was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

FortKnoxster Token Profile

FortKnoxster's total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 149,077,343 tokens.

FortKnoxster's official website is fortknoxster.com. The Reddit community for FortKnoxster is /r/FortKnoxster. FortKnoxster's official message board is medium.com/fortknoxster.

Buying and Selling FortKnoxster

FortKnoxster can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, KuCoin and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FortKnoxster directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FortKnoxster should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FortKnoxster using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

